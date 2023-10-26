v1.0.1 Small Patch ✰

Hey everyone,

First off, thanks for supporting us through launch week! I really can’t express how grateful I am.

Today we’ve made a small patch to update to v1.0.1.

Fixed escape shortcut bug in Saved Game Files screen

Added more detail to Ballroom’s upper stage rug (realized this looked a little odd!)

Added Segyero to the credits

Also started on getting the Psychic Duck mask to show on Discord activity, but I wasn’t able to finish this up in time for this update. (EDIT: this works now!)

In other news, we are excited to announce our participation in Steam Scream: The Revenge, starting from today, October 26th, and ending on November 2nd. Make sure to check us out, as well as all of the other amazing games featured!

As always, let us know about any bugs you may find in the discussions or in the discord.

Until next time!

J

P.S. Spooky season is finally here!