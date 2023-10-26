 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Loops update for 26 October 2023

v1.0.1 Small Patch ✰

Share · View all patches · Build 12530997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

First off, thanks for supporting us through launch week! I really can’t express how grateful I am.

Today we’ve made a small patch to update to v1.0.1.

  • Fixed escape shortcut bug in Saved Game Files screen
  • Added more detail to Ballroom’s upper stage rug (realized this looked a little odd!)
  • Added Segyero to the credits

Also started on getting the Psychic Duck mask to show on Discord activity, but I wasn’t able to finish this up in time for this update. (EDIT: this works now!)

In other news, we are excited to announce our participation in Steam Scream: The Revenge, starting from today, October 26th, and ending on November 2nd. Make sure to check us out, as well as all of the other amazing games featured!

As always, let us know about any bugs you may find in the discussions or in the discord.

Until next time!

  • J

P.S. Spooky season is finally here!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1826061 Depot 1826061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1826062 Depot 1826062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link