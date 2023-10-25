 Skip to content

Shadows of Duat update for 25 October 2023

October 25

October 25

Fixed strange step on Map 5.
Fixed overlapping secret doors on Map 5.
Calibrated the amount of ammunition for cultists.
Adjusted Apophis Warriors trigger in the lake.
Graphical improvements to the "Summon Void" spell.
Lunar Passage Gate in Act 2.
Now, when enemies attack each other and are far away, they cannot be heard.
Fixed the Osiris light activator in the Hall of Judgment.
The spell "Amun's Protection" now grants you damage resistance.
Fixed lever collapsing when activated on Map 6.
Added the canopic glasses in the sequence before the end.
Map 7 events now update correctly.
When you defeat the An-Ren and Hope helps you as an NPC, he no longer stays shooting.
Adjustment to An-Ren's total health during final encounter.
Gunshot sound adjustment.
Fixed relationship between optenid canopic vessels and An-Ren transformations.

