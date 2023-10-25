Update, Version 20231025

English

############Content################

[The House near the Paddy Field]The hidden room unlocked by the piano puzzle can now be entered.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a new document: The Investigator's Note #1

[The House near the Paddy Field]New location: Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 1F

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 1F]Added fishing data managed locally. (Currently no fish at all.)

[Butterfly]Added teleport location to escape the Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 1F.

[Pet]New Pet/Enemy: Bufo Caeruleus （Can use poison attacks at no cost.+25 poison offense strength. Normal attacks can cause poison.）

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 1F]Added shade, scarecrows, bats, and Bufo Caeruleus

############System#################

[Fishing]Each map can now manage its own fishing data in a speical event, overuling the common event data.

简体中文

############Content################

【水田近家】钢琴谜题解锁的房间现在可以进入。

【水田近家】加入了新文档：调查员的笔记#1

【水田近家】新区域：水田迷宫1F

【水田迷宫1F】加入了钓鱼数据，由本地管理。（当前没有鱼）

【蝴蝶】增加了传送出水田迷宫1F的选项。

【宠物】新宠物/敌人：布夫卡里洛略斯 （毒攻击不消耗气力。+25毒状态施加成功率。普通攻击可以造成中毒。）

【水田迷宫1F】加入了暗影，稻草人，蝙蝠，布夫卡里洛略斯

############System#################

【钓鱼】所有的地图现在可以使用一个本地的特殊钓鱼数据事件来管理数据。优先级高于统一的公共事件数据。

