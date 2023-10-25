We're moving to Unreal Engine 5!



Hello, this is Pawee from GameCrafterTeam.

It's been a few months since our last update, but we're excited to announce that we've now successfully transitioned to Unreal Engine 5! To accompany this, we've also made several improvements to enhance the game's performance, reduce resource consumption, and reduce the overall load on both the CPU and GPU.

To achieve this, our first step was to optimize the bullet management system, ensuring that the frame rate no longer dips during intense firefights.

Our goal was to minimize the overall GPU load to ensure a smoother gameplay. Hence, mission 1 and 7 in particular should noticeably benefit from these improvements, allowing for a much more enjoyable experience.

In general, PCs that previously struggled to run our game should be able to do so with ease now. Besides the frame rate issues, we've also made additional refinements, including balancing the volume of new sound effects for a more immersive experience.

Regarding gameplay balance, we've made a major change by equipping ships with shotguns instead of flak turrets, significantly increasing the threat, as it now employs the same shotgun as the S-47 Berkut. The giant floating turrets have also been refitted with a new 75mm rapid-firing railgun, aptly named the Archer Rapid Fire System, or ARFS for short.

You'll notice that the current patch is dated today, October 25, 2023, and the code name for this build is "Akagi."

While this may seem like a minor update judging from the length of the patch note, it's actually a significant overhaul involving not just an engine upgrade but comprehensive game adjustments. The keybind issue should be fully resolved, and if you encounter any lingering problems, please don't hesitate to reach out to us for assistance.

Happy gaming!

Pawee