Squid Commando - Update

- minor bug fixes and improvements
- Keyboard Presets: Air Strike - Button (Tab) is now visible in the presets menu
next Update: improved tank control with Keyboard
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
next Update: improved tank control with Keyboard
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update