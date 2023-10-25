 Skip to content

Squid Commando update for 25 October 2023

Squid Commando - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12530507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • minor bug fixes and improvements
  • Keyboard Presets: Air Strike - Button (Tab) is now visible in the presets menu

next Update: improved tank control with Keyboard

