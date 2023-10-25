Patch 1.07 — New Hardcore Achievements and Balance Changes

Patch 1.07 is live!

Fixes

Fixed a bug with weapon skill not properly levelling up in Survival mode. Fixed a bug with negative number of squad members and with some of the squad members going missing. Fixed a bug with weaponsmith in Hereford being inaccessible. Fixed an exploit with Eva's shop having an infinite amount of wine. Fixed a bug during 'Man of God' quest that sometimes did not count golden cross as a cross. Fixed a bug with equipped weapon morphing into another (halberd into axe, spear into sword etc.). Fixed a bug with Rennes' healing discount from character's high virtue not applying to the healing cost. Fixed a bug with negative inventory size during manual character creation. Fixed a healing bug that sometimes resulted in player receiving additional stats after healing instead of simply recovering the lost ones. Fixed several situations where player's low activity in combat resulted in an inactivity penalty despite it making little logical sense (situations where nobody is watching the fight or enemy being too high level). Fixed an issue with incorrect calculations of whether a character is stunned after a shield bash (high strength characters now will be significatly more resistant to shield bash stuns). Fixed a rare issue of enemies' poison shield disappearing. Fixed a bunch of other smaller bugs and issues.

Added and changed

Added increased gold rewards for kills in Survival mode. Made Plackart accessbile way earlier in the game, added it to various spawns. Increased the number of trinkets available to enemies. Tweaked spawn chances for some of the trinkets. Reworked and buffed some of the bosses (Landsknecht Mercenary, Goliath, Plague Knight, Wallace). Player's amount of money is now displayed in squad management menu. Reworked Tarot Card: Death — now it will not only allow you to survive death but also recover half of your max HP and remove all active bleedings, poisonings, blinds and stuns. Rebalanced the stats of some of the helmets and body armor, adding some more neck coverage. Increased the stamina cost of attacks of flail and three-tailed flail. Decreased stamina cost for Knight's Last Hope's attacks. Reworked the stats of the tower shield making it way more durable and heavy. Added a new even in Outremer — after participating in several battles the player will partly acclimatize to the new weather conditions, lowering the heat fatigue gain by 25%. Added two new achievements: Solo (for capturing Windsor in a single battle without retreating) and Heads Will Roll (for beating the game on HWR difficulty with a random character). Various other minor balance tweaks.

The next patch will most likely be a smaller one and will primarily be dedicated to fixing the issues with localization and text translation.

A big thank you to everyone who helps me with finding and fixing bugs!

