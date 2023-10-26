 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 26 October 2023

[v1.24.0] Added new patterns Stiletto Boots, Stiletto Pumps and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.24.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added new shoe patterns: Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where, when the texture display resolution is set to 1/2, certain textures would unintentionally change upon navigating to the texture editing screen.
  • Fixed a bug on the iPad version where models wouldn't display under Recently Edited Models after updating the app.
  • Minor UI adjustments to the authorization code pasting screen during login.

■ Changes

  • On iPad, the menus previously accessed by tapping twice can now also be summoned with a long press.
  • On the iPad's hair editor, control points in the Shape category of hair parameters can be removed with a long press.
  • For Windows and macOS users, these Shape control points can be deleted with a right-click.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

New patterns

New pattern: Stiletto Boots

New pattern: Stiletto Pumps

