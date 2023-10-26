[v1.24.0] Added new patterns Stiletto Boots, Stiletto Pumps and more

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.24.0 update concerns the following:
■ New features
- Added new shoe patterns: Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps
■ Fixes
- Fixed an issue where, when the texture display resolution is set to 1/2, certain textures would unintentionally change upon navigating to the texture editing screen.
- Fixed a bug on the iPad version where models wouldn't display under Recently Edited Models after updating the app.
- Minor UI adjustments to the authorization code pasting screen during login.
■ Changes
- On iPad, the menus previously accessed by tapping twice can now also be summoned with a long press.
- On the iPad's hair editor, control points in the Shape category of hair parameters can be removed with a long press.
- For Windows and macOS users, these Shape control points can be deleted with a right-click.
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.
New patterns
New pattern: Stiletto Boots
New pattern: Stiletto Pumps
Changed files in this update