[v1.24.0] Added new patterns Stiletto Boots, Stiletto Pumps and more

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.24.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added new shoe patterns: Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue where, when the texture display resolution is set to 1/2, certain textures would unintentionally change upon navigating to the texture editing screen.

Fixed a bug on the iPad version where models wouldn't display under Recently Edited Models after updating the app.

Minor UI adjustments to the authorization code pasting screen during login.

■ Changes

On iPad, the menus previously accessed by tapping twice can now also be summoned with a long press.

On the iPad's hair editor, control points in the Shape category of hair parameters can be removed with a long press.

For Windows and macOS users, these Shape control points can be deleted with a right-click.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

New patterns



New pattern: Stiletto Boots



New pattern: Stiletto Pumps

