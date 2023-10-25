SAVEGAME BETA

Dear Queens and Kings,

We just rolled out an experimental update to the beta branch. It is something many of you have asked for, and rightly so: Saving your progress in ongoing matches.

**

New Features:

**If you quit during a play-through you can later choose to continue your last run when selecting a level in the overworld. Every map has its own savegame, so you can have simultaneous ongoing sessions in different levels.

With this comes another much requested feature: When losing (or resigning in the pause menu) you can now choose between two ways to retry the level: Either restart the whole level from the beginning or rewind to the last morning before you got defeated. This means you no longer have to grind through the whole level all over again if you just lost by an inch and like to explore the same strategy again.

However, if you really want a fresh start we have yet another new quality of life feature for you: When restarting the level you can now pick a new loadout of weapons, perks and mutators instantly without heading back to the level select menu.

How to access the beta branch:

Please note those changes aren’t yet live on the default branch of Thronefall. Here is how you access the beta branch: Right click Thronefall in your Steam library and click on properties. There in the Betas tab select the publicbeta branch.

The beta branch is meant for testing so you might still encounter some smaller issues along the way. That being said, we’re very grateful for your help! A feature like this is inherently complex and it’s almost impossible for us to catch all of the bugs on our own. If you feel like it please give it a spin and report any issues you may find.

We hope you’re as excited as we are for this new update. We’ll roll this out to the default branch as soon as all major bugs are fixed. Thank you for being such a fantastic community!

All the best,

Jonas & Paul

tl;dr:

Those features are now live on the beta branch:

_- saving progress during ongoing matches, you can quit and resume your session at a later point