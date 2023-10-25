 Skip to content

R2Beat: 音速觉醒 update for 25 October 2023

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》觉醒森林小镇lua经典发光头上架异常公告

Share · View all patches · Build 12530264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

非常抱歉，由于上架异常导致了“觉醒森林小镇”奖池里出现了lua经典发光头道具。
运营团队将于北京时间2023年10月26日12:00下架觉醒森林小镇奖池里的Lua经典发型（3天、7天限时道具）/Lua发光金发（3天、7天限时道具）！
感谢您的理解与支持！

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2023年10月25日

Changed files in this update

R2Beat Content Depot 1630281
  • Loading history…
Open link