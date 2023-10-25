Steam Scream Discount & In Game Halloween Event

Survivors, we've got some BIG NEWS!

We’re part of Steam Scream: The Revenge. We couldn’t wait until tomorrow, the 26th, so we are dropping our discount and Halloween Event ONE DAY EARLY.



Our Halloween Event, and 20% discount, runs from Oct. 25 1PM EDT-Nov. 8th

.



We’ve got some exclusive items you’re only going to find in game during this time, so scavenge while you can.

Halloween Event Exclusives:

7 new Halloween items added; including weapons, masks, and clothing. One mask can only be found in graves so get digging. (Some items will not be available after the event finishes, so get them while you can!)

Jack-O-Lanterns have been added to environments.

New possible zombie situation, so watch your step.

Halloween fun sound effects have been added during nighttime.

Bait has been added to grave loot.

We've seized the opportunity to fix some bugs and enhance your experience with quality-of-life changes in this update as well.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Added new “unstuckgeo” command that now checks for being stuck in geometry (i.e., windows or light posts. Normal unstuck will only try if it detects you're actually stuck in animation).

Added a collision check for getting out of the car.

Building doors will now ignore pawns momentarily while being opened and closed.

Campfires will now respect roofs (in some cases they would go out when it's snowing or raining if under a roof).

Foliage will also spawn items stacked.

Improved animal harvest location of all animals.

Keybind added for text chat.

Server settings allow you to lock into one season.

Table saw now spawns items stacked.

Chat notification when someone joins/leaves the server.

Gamma setting added (for players who are scared of the dark).

Bug Fixes:

Adjusted zeek scream investigation location.

Fixed arrow headshots against armored zeeks.

Fixed backpack tooltip issue.

Fixed client unable to use a flashlight upon death while it's on.

Fixed not getting kicked out of lockpicking when you have no lock picks left.

Fixed insufficient stamina message on screen when using middle mouse for rotation.

Fixed temperature issues.

Fixed the ability to consume/equip items from trader inventory.

Fixed the car salesman exploit with trader.

Fixed trader not attacking client-side.

Fixed zombies showing through storage doors.

Table saw will not allow another log until done.

Fixes to the spawn point.

House static props can now be dismantled for resources; this is WIP (only houses with fireplaces can be cleared/dismantled currently).

A new sports shop has been added to the map and all country hockey masks, as well as additional new items, have been moved to these locations. (We have removed all of these mentioned masks from wardrobe loot to new sports store loot).

Added a check for weapons while driving to prevent strange collisions.

Added a dirty water source to fishing lakes at the end of the small wooden docks.

Added Thief, Wrestler, and Light Foot skills.

Added a wooden bench to craft that you can sit on.

An American football helmet is now available.

Coffee now stacks to 5.

Drivable cars sometimes have random loot in the trunk.

Hostiles can open player-built doors.

Traders can also open player-built doors.

Map update with added little stories here and there.

New clothing added.

Trees now have the possibility of respawning.

Update to grave digging.

When permadeath is set to "all," everyone will see the death screen when a player is KIA.

Added /ClearAllFakeBuildings to destroy all white buildings (server only).

Bow now consumes stamina.

Update Radio Tower Battery Drain to be more forgiving.

Prepare for the nightmare, survivors, and grab this exclusive discount and items while you can.

The world is a playground of nightmares, and your choices will shape your destiny.

Dare to survive, and may your wits be your greatest weapon.

HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥