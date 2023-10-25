Battle Grid - 1.0 Released!

Thank you to everyone for playing our game!
Included in the 1.0 release is the GAMEPLAY UPDATE.
- New bosses: Face off against two brand new bosses if you initiate an extinction event after winning a run on the Moon or Ice Planet.
- Dash move: Dodge and position your squad (SHIFT or middle click).
- Alternate boss moves: Use the new alternate boss moves modifier in the ladder to see the new boss moves that have been added.
- Manual aiming: Available in the options menu.
- New enemy type: Exploding plant that surrounds players.
- Corporate ladder now gives increased hex gain (10% per level).
- Updated FX.
Progression changes
- New corporate ladder items: No salvaging, less levels per perk, escalating shop prices (instead of increased shop prices).
- Reworked Annihilation Protocol synergy: is now a hybrid synergy with guns and synthtech.
- Reworked which synergies you can unlock in Grid Upgrades.
- The Ice Moon is unlocked at Corporate ladder 5.
Balance changes
- Ladder level gain on corporate ladder win increased from 1->3.
- Synthtech Supercharge cooldown reduction decreased from 90%->50%.
- Interest damage decreased from 100% to 50%.
- Hex payment increased by 33%.
- Venture Capitalist ZAR payout and damage decreased from 30->20.
- SR Radio Gun (t3) (Self-intelligent -> Annihilation Protocol)
- Orbital Drill Control (t3) (Annihilation Protocol -> Self-intelligent)
- Apocalypse Launcher (t5) (Self-intelligent -> Annihilation Protocol)
- Fractal Revolver (t2) (Subatomic Precision -> Annihilation Protocol)
- Creeping Scythes (t2) (Annihilation Protocol > Subatomic Precision)
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip was stuck during perk/level up.
- Fixed an issue where tooltip would get stuck in main menu.
- Fixed a few issues where CN and JP localisation was incorrectly formatting.
- Fixed an issue where you could still move when dead.
- Adjusted height on some spells that were clipping through the terrain.
Thanks again!
