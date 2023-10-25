 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FreestyleFootball R update for 25 October 2023

Update1.1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12530091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game will be upgraded to version 1.1.1.2 after the maintenance on 26 October 2023.
The server will have maintenance at 2023/10/26 7:00 UTC.
All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.
To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.

Adjusetment

Remove Team Buff system in 1on1 mode

New Character


Marshal

Capsule

Marshal Capsule

Arslan Capsule

Weekly Discount Pack

Marshal Fragment is now add to Weekly Discount Pack

Rewards

Special rewards for Anniversary Events will be released gradually

If you have not received your Twitch Drop rewards, please contact us via our FeedBack Page and we will restore your rewards as soon as possible.
Feedback Page
Please provide your Twitch_id. You can convert your Twitch_UserName to a Twitch_id on the following page
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/twitch-username-and-user/laonpoebfalkjijglbjbnkfndibbcoon/related
https://www.streamweasels.com/tools/convert-twitch-username-to-user-id/

Store

You can purchase the following Exclusive Clothes in the store

Drik’s Clothes(Male Only)
Rachel’s Clothes(Female Only)
Jin’s Clothes(Male Only)

Event

Halloween Event
2023/10/26-2023/11/09

Eater’s Court
2023/11/10-2023/11/18

Special Sale
2023/10/26-2023/11/23

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1826981 Depot 1826981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link