Update1.1.1.2

The game will be upgraded to version 1.1.1.2 after the maintenance on 26 October 2023.
The server will have maintenance at 2023/10/26 7:00 UTC.
All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.
To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.
Adjusetment
Remove Team Buff system in 1on1 mode
New Character
Marshal
Capsule
Marshal Capsule
Arslan Capsule
Weekly Discount Pack
Marshal Fragment is now add to Weekly Discount Pack
Rewards
Special rewards for Anniversary Events will be released gradually
If you have not received your Twitch Drop rewards, please contact us via our FeedBack Page and we will restore your rewards as soon as possible.
Feedback Page
Please provide your Twitch_id. You can convert your Twitch_UserName to a Twitch_id on the following page
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/twitch-username-and-user/laonpoebfalkjijglbjbnkfndibbcoon/related
https://www.streamweasels.com/tools/convert-twitch-username-to-user-id/
Store
You can purchase the following Exclusive Clothes in the store
Drik’s Clothes(Male Only)
Rachel’s Clothes(Female Only)
Jin’s Clothes(Male Only)
Event
Halloween Event
2023/10/26-2023/11/09
Eater’s Court
2023/11/10-2023/11/18
Special Sale
2023/10/26-2023/11/23
Changed files in this update