Update1.1.1.2

The game will be upgraded to version 1.1.1.2 after the maintenance on 26 October 2023.

The server will have maintenance at 2023/10/26 7:00 UTC.

All players will be disconnected during the maintenance.

To prevent loss of results, please exit the game early.

Adjusetment

Remove Team Buff system in 1on1 mode

New Character



Marshal

Capsule

Marshal Capsule



Arslan Capsule

Weekly Discount Pack

Marshal Fragment is now add to Weekly Discount Pack

Rewards

Special rewards for Anniversary Events will be released gradually



If you have not received your Twitch Drop rewards, please contact us via our FeedBack Page and we will restore your rewards as soon as possible.

Feedback Page

Please provide your Twitch_id. You can convert your Twitch_UserName to a Twitch_id on the following page

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/twitch-username-and-user/laonpoebfalkjijglbjbnkfndibbcoon/related

https://www.streamweasels.com/tools/convert-twitch-username-to-user-id/

Store

You can purchase the following Exclusive Clothes in the store



Drik’s Clothes(Male Only)

Rachel’s Clothes(Female Only)

Jin’s Clothes(Male Only)

Event

Halloween Event

2023/10/26-2023/11/09



Eater’s Court

2023/11/10-2023/11/18



Special Sale

2023/10/26-2023/11/23



