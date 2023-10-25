Update v1.4: Sounds and Graphics

Hey Divers ! 🤿 Thank you for playing our game! 🐙
I worked on sound improvement, animations and more!
Your feedbacks really help us to improve the game!
Cards:
- Add - Card found anim scale
- Update - Anim on Zoom / Unzoom card
- Fix - Bubble boost stays after dragged cancel
- Fix - Trigger show boost bubbles when no boost
Deck:
- Update - Anim on Deck point for pick card
- Fix - Pick card fx not triggered
- Fix - Order layer on pick card
Graphics:
- Update - New valid turn button
- Update - Kraken guess effects
- Add - Ink fade on start
UI:
- Add - Fmod logo in credits
- Fix - Reset cursor sprite
Sounds:
- Add - New sounds with Fmod integration
- Add - Ambiant sounds
Tech:
- Update - Clean technical behaviors for cards
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Support us buying our first game "The Bastonnes" 💥
Or support us on Itch.io with "Under Pressure"!
