Update v1.4: Sounds and Graphics

Hey Divers ! 🤿 Thank you for playing our game! 🐙

I worked on sound improvement, animations and more!

Your feedbacks really help us to improve the game!

Cards:

Add - Card found anim scale

Update - Anim on Zoom / Unzoom card

Fix - Bubble boost stays after dragged cancel

Fix - Trigger show boost bubbles when no boost

Deck:

Update - Anim on Deck point for pick card

Fix - Pick card fx not triggered

Fix - Order layer on pick card

Graphics:

Update - New valid turn button

Update - Kraken guess effects

Add - Ink fade on start

UI:

Add - Fmod logo in credits

Fix - Reset cursor sprite

Sounds:

Add - New sounds with Fmod integration

Add - Ambiant sounds

Tech:

Update - Clean technical behaviors for cards

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.

Support us buying our first game "The Bastonnes" 💥

Or support us on Itch.io with "Under Pressure"!