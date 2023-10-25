 Skip to content

Under Pressure update for 25 October 2023

Update v1.4: Sounds and Graphics

Update v1.4: Sounds and Graphics

Hey Divers ! 🤿 Thank you for playing our game! 🐙
I worked on sound improvement, animations and more!
Your feedbacks really help us to improve the game!

Cards:

  • Add - Card found anim scale
  • Update - Anim on Zoom / Unzoom card
  • Fix - Bubble boost stays after dragged cancel
  • Fix - Trigger show boost bubbles when no boost

Deck:

  • Update - Anim on Deck point for pick card
  • Fix - Pick card fx not triggered
  • Fix - Order layer on pick card

Graphics:

  • Update - New valid turn button
  • Update - Kraken guess effects
  • Add - Ink fade on start

UI:

  • Add - Fmod logo in credits
  • Fix - Reset cursor sprite

Sounds:

  • Add - New sounds with Fmod integration
  • Add - Ambiant sounds

Tech:

  • Update - Clean technical behaviors for cards

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Support us buying our first game "The Bastonnes" 💥
Or support us on Itch.io with "Under Pressure"!

Changed files in this update

