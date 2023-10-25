TaleSpire Release - Voting and fixes

In today's release, we bring one new feature and some fixes. Let's get into it!

It has been a blast seeing how the community has taken to the slab-browser. So, we've given it a little upgrade and added the ability to vote on mods from within TaleSpire.

As we were already meddling in the browser code, we took the opportunity to fix a couple of bugs.

The first was that we were making too many requests to mod.io, and for some of you, that meant you got temporarily rate-limited. Sorry about that. We have significantly reduced the number of requests without impacting any of the functionality.

The second issue was that the overlay panel only worked for subscriptions if you were authenticated with mod.io. This was definitely not the intended behavior, so we've fixed that.

Lastly, and in keeping with the modding theme, we have a fix allowing Symbiotes to play music in the background as intended (assuming they have the "runInBackground" permission). Soundboards, here we come!

All right! That is all for today. We will return very soon with another Beta for the adventurous to try out.