Halloween in Sphere 3!

👻Trick or treat, Spherians?

Halloween is approaching, which means all sorts of evil spirits are already crawling out of crypts and graves. The world of Sphere 3 was attacked by ghosts. You have to find out who they are and where they came from! Meet the Halloween event in Sphere 3!

Complete tasks and fight monsters, get candies for this and exchange them for valuable prizes:

🎃Gloves of Horror - when delivering a critical hit, they frighten the target, preventing it from moving for 2.5s. The effect triggers no more than once every 120s. Contains 6 colorless gem sockets.

🎃Trembling Gloves - When receiving damage, there is a 6% chance to reduce the enemy's ability power by 4% for 12s. Can stack up to 5 times.

🎃Two unique pets - Poltergeist and Jack-O-Lantern.

🎃Shadow fox for 30 days, which not only collects loot 60% faster, but also increases health regeneration by 20% and health regeneration in battle by 10%.

🎃Scary helmets.

In the game store you can purchase potions and elixirs to get more candies, and extra candies!

Each faction already has a Strange Girl in the capital. With its help, you will complete a very exciting chain of quests, during which you will be able to receive wonderful in-game prizes, including:

🔸unique headdress - Pumpkin,

🔸Horse of the Damned in different colors,

🔸enchantment and improvement scrolls,

🔸inlay stones,

🔸various useful consumables.

You are waiting for battles with ghosts, unraveling the mysteries of the universe, collecting various ingredients for a spell, the game "Candy or Treat!" and much more.

People can find the Strange Girl in the eastern part of Olannor, and demons can find it in the western part of Brionnfall. The Barker can also show the way to it - he can be found in most large settlements.

But that is not all! During an interesting daily quest you can also get valuable prizes, for example:

🔸candies,

🔸essences,

🔸cubes of illusions.

The daily quest can be taken from the Jack Pumpkin character in Olannor and Brionnfall.

🔸By the way, in event pumpkins you can find another type of candy, which gives a boost for the entire duration of the event and a week later and adds up to 30 times.

Want more details? Then hurry up to the game!

We wish you a happy Halloween!