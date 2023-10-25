Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 25, 2023, at 18：30)

I have made the following updates:
- I have changed the way the "Give Up" dialog is prompted.
- I have made corrections to the localization provided by users.
- I have addressed the issue where the game would not progress beyond the loading screen when launched without an internet connection.
- I have added a button to navigate to the Fusion List on the problem selection screen.
- I have fixed a bug where the button cursor would not move when hovering over the material during material selection for Fusion.
Changed files in this update