 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logiart Grimoire update for 25 October 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 25, 2023, at 18：30)

Share · View all patches · Build 12529744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

  • I have changed the way the "Give Up" dialog is prompted.
  • I have made corrections to the localization provided by users.
  • I have addressed the issue where the game would not progress beyond the loading screen when launched without an internet connection.
  • I have added a button to navigate to the Fusion List on the problem selection screen.
  • I have fixed a bug where the button cursor would not move when hovering over the material during material selection for Fusion.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2492392 Depot 2492392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link