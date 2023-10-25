Update 34.1 - Creep it Real

Tis the season for terrible tales and fearsome thrills. So we are bringing back some frightful favourites for your survivors to gear up and prowl the wasteland. No tricks here, only treats with the return of the Halloween themed Scarecrow, Jack-O'-Lantern as well as our Swine & Bovine Apron and Mask and Hockey Masks for a limited time. Every player who logs into the game between October 25th and November 15th will have these outfit items added to their closet, absolutely free!

But that’s not all, we have more sinister surprises lurking in the dark!

New Outfits!

Gear up your survivors and bring down Zombies in style with some new outfit variants as you trick or treat in the apocalypse! Some variants will be given to you upon logging in and some will require a bit of looting to earn…

Gifted Outfit Variants…

Al's Livery Taxi Hat: Proudly driving the Valley for almost a century!... So, take up the reins and continue Al's legacy!

Proudly driving the Valley for almost a century!... So, take up the reins and continue Al's legacy! Raven Black Pirate Jacket: Damnation seize my soul if I give you quarters, or take any from you.

Damnation seize my soul if I give you quarters, or take any from you. Jolly Roger Buccaneer Bandana : Even pirates, before they attack another ship, hoist a black flag.

: Even pirates, before they attack another ship, hoist a black flag. Teal Kraken Hoodie: Bioluminescence is underrated!

Bioluminescence is underrated! Barbarossa Red Buccaneer Bandanna: The pirate will sink you with a kiss, steal your heart and sail away.

Outfit Variants placed into loot…

Spiroil Mechanic Coveralls: In pretty good condition if you disregard the oil stains.

In pretty good condition if you disregard the oil stains. Navy Pirate Jacket: We'd be alright if the wind was in our sails...And we'll all hang on behind...

We'd be alright if the wind was in our sails...And we'll all hang on behind... Dirty Bird Trucker Hat: Express your love for your favourite brand of roadside coffee

Express your love for your favourite brand of roadside coffee Ninja Lantern Shark Hoodie: In the darkness your enemies will only see teeth!

In the darkness your enemies will only see teeth! Corsair Blue Buccaneer Bandanna: No cause is lost if there is but one fool left to fight for it!







Latest Changes and Fixes