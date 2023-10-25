Update 34.1 - Creep it Real

Tis the season for terrible tales and fearsome thrills. So we are bringing back some frightful favourites for your survivors to gear up and prowl the wasteland. No tricks here, only treats with the return of the Halloween themed Scarecrow, Jack-O'-Lantern as well as our Swine & Bovine Apron and Mask and Hockey Masks for a limited time. Every player who logs into the game between October 25th and November 15th will have these outfit items added to their closet, absolutely free!
But that’s not all, we have more sinister surprises lurking in the dark!
New Outfits!
Gear up your survivors and bring down Zombies in style with some new outfit variants as you trick or treat in the apocalypse! Some variants will be given to you upon logging in and some will require a bit of looting to earn…
Gifted Outfit Variants…
- Al's Livery Taxi Hat: Proudly driving the Valley for almost a century!... So, take up the reins and continue Al's legacy!
- Raven Black Pirate Jacket: Damnation seize my soul if I give you quarters, or take any from you.
- Jolly Roger Buccaneer Bandana: Even pirates, before they attack another ship, hoist a black flag.
- Teal Kraken Hoodie: Bioluminescence is underrated!
- Barbarossa Red Buccaneer Bandanna: The pirate will sink you with a kiss, steal your heart and sail away.
Outfit Variants placed into loot…
- Spiroil Mechanic Coveralls: In pretty good condition if you disregard the oil stains.
- Navy Pirate Jacket: We'd be alright if the wind was in our sails...And we'll all hang on behind...
- Dirty Bird Trucker Hat: Express your love for your favourite brand of roadside coffee
- Ninja Lantern Shark Hoodie: In the darkness your enemies will only see teeth!
- Corsair Blue Buccaneer Bandanna: No cause is lost if there is but one fool left to fight for it!
Latest Changes and Fixes
- A new Curveball has been added called "Outlaws Passing Through" which will award 200 Prestige for completing on time.
- We have made it a bit more obvious when Curveballs become active on subsequent playthroughs with a banner informing you they will start to appear.
- Fixed performance issue occurring when Black Heart Curveball is active.
- NPCs will now lay down in beds when tired, sick or injured.
- We patched some exploits with the "News Travels" & "A Well-Oiled Machine" Curveballs that were providing an excessive level of benefits! They are still great, just not game-breaking great!
- Fixed more exploits with loot reappearing after loading back into the game, as well as excessive drop percentages on "Lost Platoon", "Juiced Up" and "High Temperature Z’s".
- Fixed an issue with the second tutorial Curveball (The Lone Raider) not appearing.
- The "A Broken Heart" Curveball is now a timed opportunity: if it’s not destroyed it will recover from its sickness and revert back to a regular Plague Heart, so strike whilst you can!
- Previously, the ‘Bait Crate’ Curveball had some underwhelming loot in the crate. It now contains far better rewards.
- Improved VFX on the Curveball-affected Plague Juggernauts.
- Various localisation and UI improvements.
- A lot of other bug fixes and minor improvements to improve the quality and stability of the Curveball feature.
Changed files in this update