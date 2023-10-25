 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scene Investigators update for 25 October 2023

October 2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12529550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10/25/2023:

  • Added support for the following resolutions:

    • 3440x1440
    • 4096x2160
    • 5120x1440
    • 5120x2160

Please let us know if you find any issues with UI scaling in these resolutions. We can't guarantee that everything will look perfect, but we will try to make the experience as smooth as possible.

  • Fixed Camera issues with native ultrawide resolutions.

  • Added Skip buttons to some parts of the intro.

  • Fixed Video Issues on certain devices (not Steam deck). Hoping that this fixes certain crashes that players were having when loading the Preliminary Trial, keep us updated.

  • Fixed game freezing on [ESC] on certain phones.

  • Other minor issues

As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1159831 Depot 1159831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link