October 2023 Patch Notes

10/25/2023:

Added support for the following resolutions: 3440x1440 4096x2160 5120x1440 5120x2160



Please let us know if you find any issues with UI scaling in these resolutions. We can't guarantee that everything will look perfect, but we will try to make the experience as smooth as possible.

Fixed Camera issues with native ultrawide resolutions.

Added Skip buttons to some parts of the intro.

Fixed Video Issues on certain devices (not Steam deck). Hoping that this fixes certain crashes that players were having when loading the Preliminary Trial, keep us updated.

Fixed game freezing on [ESC] on certain phones.

Other minor issues

As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.