QUANTAAR 2023 HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

Dive into the festive fervor of the season with our spooktacular event, Halloween Pumpkin Festival! Get ready for a ghoulishly good time as we bring you a series of thrilling activities that promise to add a dash of Halloween magic to your gaming experience.

EVENT DURATION:

2023/10/25 5:00 PM (UTC +8) ~ 2023/11/5 4:59 PM (UTC +8).

EVENT DETAILS:

Casual Mode: Pumpkin Bounty Battles!

Embark on a pumpkin-filled adventure during Casual Mode battles where a mysterious Pumpkin Chest will spawn every 30 seconds. Attack the chest to reveal 15-30 random Pumpkin Candies. Gather these candies and aim to collect a maximum of 100 Pumpkin Candies daily using this spine-tingling method.

Party Hall: Pumpkin Extravaganza!

Join Party Halls, where random Pumpkin Chests will make a surprise appearance. Approach these mystical Pumpkin Chests to obtain 5-20 random Pumpkin Candies. Seize the opportunity to collect up to 100 Pumpkin Candies daily through this bewitching method.

Pumpkin Candy Reward List:

[tr] [th]Pumpkin Candies[/th] [th]Rewards[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]200[/td] [td]1,000 Star Coins[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]400[/td] [td]Profile - Mummy[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]600[/td] [td]1,000 Star Coins[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]800[/td] [td]Profile - Vampire Coffin[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]1000[/td] [td]1,000 Star Coins[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]1200[/td] [td]Profile - Halloween Pumpkin Head[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]1400[/td] [td]Captain Fury Style - Mystic Ocean[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]1600[/td] [td]Observer Style (Hands)

Mummy Hands (Amethyst)[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]1800[/td] [td]Analog Style - Mystic Lolita[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]2000[/td] [td]Observer Style (Head)

Halloween Pumpkin Head[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]2200[/td] [td]500 Galaxy Gems[/td] [/tr]



Check back at "Event" tab to keep track of the amount of Pumpkin Candies collected.

Halloween Costume Party: Golden King of Disguise!

Reign supreme in the art of disguise at our Halloween Costume Party! Unleash your creativity and showcase your most enchanting and mysterious costumes. Embrace the challenge to become the Golden King of Disguise in a night filled with surprises and eerie elegance. The Halloween Exclusive Costume Party will be available for a limited time with available items:

From left to right: Captain Fury Skin - Terror of the Deep, Analog Skin - Goth Girl, Observer Cosmetic - Jack'O Lantern , Observer Cosmetics - Golden Mummy Hands (Ruby)

Brand NEW Arena: Candy Volcano

Behold a NEW arena Cany Volcano available for our Premium players in Custom Mode! Fight on cakes within the volcano of the Candy Kingdom, and enjoy the various appearances of these cakes. However, be cautious, as your attacks may damage the cakes. Engage in an exciting battle in this sweet arena!

Gear up for an unforgettable Halloween gaming experience and collect Pumpkin Candies to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. May your costumes be haunting, and your Pumpkin Candies plentiful!

Join us for the Halloween Pumpkin Festival – where the magic of Halloween comes alive in every battle and celebration in this limited time only!