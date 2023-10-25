Adjustments in the new version of Cavalry Girls ｜v0.5.1116

P.S. The adjustments will not interrupt your save progress.



Hello, we have received many feedback from players about the game's difficulty recently. After thorough discussions, we realized that there did exist problems in-game difficulty, so we made our adjustments ASAP to bring a more balanced gaming experience. In addition, since the adjustments are made in a short time, so there may still exist some problems. Feel free to contact us if you encounter any issues. Your feedback means a lot to us.



[Adjustments on difficulties]

We have set three new difficulty modes: 【Story Mode】, 【Normal Mode】 and 【Hardcore Mode】. The Story Mode and Normal Mode share the same difficulty but with a newly-added function called Control Board, while the Hardcore Mode will be more difficult in operations and controls for new players.



The following are adjustments in the Normal Mode:



[More types of enemies to choose]

In over half of the DAYs, more types of enemies are added for players to choose. That enables players to change when they are defeated by certain enemies, so as to clear the stage ASAP.



[Adjustments on stats]

Most enemies’ unreasonable stats have been lowered, the figures of resistance and weapons’ power in particular.

The unreasonable amount of enemies in most DAYs has also been reduced, DAYs with boss battles in particular.



[Adjustments on peripheral operations]

Most types of enemies in 【peripheral operations】 have been removed and its amount has been reduced by half in one stage. But players can still experience the original difficulty in the Hardcore Mode.



[Adjustments on budget]

All the concepts of tax increase, 【cost of ammunition】 and 【cost of strategic weapons】in the second half of the game progress have been deleted, except for【repair cost】.



[Adjustments on endings]

Judging from the designs of difficulties and the storyline, the hidden ending is closed temporarily in the Normal Mode.



[Other overall adjustments and optimizations]

The limit of responding to Cavalry Girls only once a day has been canceled. More ways of crafting for tower defense and items, such as 【Flare】, have been added. Some moves have been simplified. For example, now the unused 【manpower】 and 【action points】 will be transformed into money directly. All the units can be controlled by AI, except for those in 【peripheral operations】. Also, players can now have more options in AI control. AI has been strengthened, and more orders are added for players to issue. AI’s judge of the scale of melee attack has been optimized. The profits of 【Infrastructure Division】have been increased, and the consumption has been reduced. Most consumptions have been lowered, such as 【removal cost】 and 【shop refresh price】. The visual effects of 【emp】and【melee attack】have been optimized.



[Fixed Bugs]