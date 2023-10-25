 Skip to content

INVICTA: The Next Queen update for 25 October 2023

Update Notes for October 25th 2023

Build 12529319

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed save and loading errors.
  • Fixed some enemies not having a death effect.
  • Added tutorial text in The Well.

