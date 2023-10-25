Patch 1.0.20

Hi, everyone!
We're continuing to work on the game, and we've implemented a list of minor fixes and significant improvements in the latest update:
- We have enhanced the CONTINUE button, which now displays information about the game that is to be continued
- We resolved a bug in the Essences locator that was not behaving as expected after loading a game
- Some adjustments have been made to the HUD since certain parts of it were making it challenging to interact with specific gameplay elements
- We've addressed glitches that were affecting certain graphic resolutions
- We've reviewed and made some minor adjustments to a few maps
We are aware of ongoing issues and fixes that still need attention. Here is a list of some of the problems we are currently addressing:
- The CONTINUE feature still does not behave as expected in very, very specific instances
- There are still a few (very few) texts that do not appear correctly in certain languages
Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you're enjoying our game!
