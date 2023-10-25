 Skip to content

The Fabulous Fear Machine update for 25 October 2023

Patch 1.0.20

Patch 1.0.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone!

We're continuing to work on the game, and we've implemented a list of minor fixes and significant improvements in the latest update:

  • We have enhanced the CONTINUE button, which now displays information about the game that is to be continued
  • We resolved a bug in the Essences locator that was not behaving as expected after loading a game
  • Some adjustments have been made to the HUD since certain parts of it were making it challenging to interact with specific gameplay elements
  • We've addressed glitches that were affecting certain graphic resolutions
  • We've reviewed and made some minor adjustments to a few maps

We are aware of ongoing issues and fixes that still need attention. Here is a list of some of the problems we are currently addressing:

  • The CONTINUE feature still does not behave as expected in very, very specific instances
  • There are still a few (very few) texts that do not appear correctly in certain languages

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you're enjoying our game!

