Patch 1.0.20

Hi, everyone!

We're continuing to work on the game, and we've implemented a list of minor fixes and significant improvements in the latest update:

We have enhanced the CONTINUE button, which now displays information about the game that is to be continued

We resolved a bug in the Essences locator that was not behaving as expected after loading a game

Some adjustments have been made to the HUD since certain parts of it were making it challenging to interact with specific gameplay elements

We've addressed glitches that were affecting certain graphic resolutions

We've reviewed and made some minor adjustments to a few maps

We are aware of ongoing issues and fixes that still need attention. Here is a list of some of the problems we are currently addressing:

The CONTINUE feature still does not behave as expected in very, very specific instances

There are still a few (very few) texts that do not appear correctly in certain languages

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you're enjoying our game!