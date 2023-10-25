Optimised the values related to the rowing function
Optimised the activation conditions of the Crash Corner
Fixed anomaly bug in the trade interface of the Chamber of Commerce.
Fixed a bug that the conditions for land exploration in self-built harbours are displayed incorrectly.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 25 October 2023
October 25th, 2023 Patch Updates
