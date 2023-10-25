 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 25 October 2023

October 25th, 2023 Patch Updates

October 25th, 2023 Patch Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimised the values related to the rowing function
Optimised the activation conditions of the Crash Corner
Fixed anomaly bug in the trade interface of the Chamber of Commerce.
Fixed a bug that the conditions for land exploration in self-built harbours are displayed incorrectly.

