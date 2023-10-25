Version 0.2.1 - Replay and Performance Fixes, Balance, Leaderboard Reset

General

The leaderboards have been reset! This had to be done due to a large number of changes to replay functionality, as well as more balance adjustments.

Deployments have been relabeled to Defenses

Added the ability to rotate Defenses and Expands with the mousewheel.

Changed the keys for opening the console from Shift + C to Ctrl + Shift + C.

Adjusted the in-game Meta Tech display to not show the entire tree.

Survival

Added the ability to right-click on upgrades from your End of Wave Rewards to see more info.

Audio

Added sound for Network ambience and hit

Added sound for Mass Teleporter activation

Every level should now have background ambience. Revised some of the existing ones as well.

Fixes

Fixed all known causes of replay desync.

Massive CPU performance improvements for Survival.

Fixed an issue where you could cause a Nullreference Exception by Rerolling a lot in one wave in Survival.

Fixed an issue where Gravity Generator U2's Tower Tech was applying damage based on the damage and cooldown of the Defense it was connected to.

Fixed an issue where Gravity Generator U2 could connect to Mines and Traps.

Fixed Reaper U2 not granting the attack speed bonus.

Fixed Purger cleansing DoT effects.

Fixed Radiation Vent U3 triggering on Axons that already had the debuff.

Fixed an issue where bouncing projectiles could have inconsistent behavior.

Fixed being able to load a checkpoint to change which random upgrade you got with Survival Meta Tech "Bargain".

Fixed not receiving Credits when Recycling with Survival Meta Tech "Waste Management".

Fixed Survival Meta Tech "Double Down" blocking Bosses from leaking, causing other issues as well.

Fixed being able to select Defenses for your loadout that you hadn't unlocked in the Campaign.

Fixed starting resource Techs in Campaign not working at all.

Fixed holding Space Bar to skip dialogue also starting the wave in Campaign.

Fixed a UI display error with "Reduced Mine and Trap cooldowns" Tech.

Fixed the grammar on the warning text appearing in the Campaign Tech tree if you try and remove a Tech with dependencies.

Fixed Nuclear U2 tooltip still mentioning the old effect in addition to the new one.

Fixed Target Marker U1 listing its original linger duration in addition to the upgraded one.

Fixed EMP Mine Tech mentioning Inertia Blaster.

Fixed Inertia Blaster Tech tooltip saying it increased damage instead of the damage cap.

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect range indication relating to Command Link.

Fixed an issue where hovering over an inactive path would result in the path indicator remaining active, even when the path wasn't.

Balance

Targeting

Repairers, Advanced Repairers, and Medivacs are no longer prioritized by single-target towers

Sniper no longer de-prioritizes Axons with Shields

-- This was causing some inconsistencies with its targeting, where it's supposed to aim for high health Axons or Axons in the last 20% of the path.

Towers

EMP Mine:

-- Dropped duration from 7 to 6 seconds.

-- The Aftershock (EMP Mine Tech) EMP duration from 7 to 3 seconds (half of the standard duration).

-- U3 Power Cost increased from 25 to 30.

-- We didn't do much lategame testing on this one so that's on us, but I noticed that you could keep the Axons EMP'd throughout most of the maze, even without investing that hard into the mines.

-- U1 power cost increased from 25 to 30

-- AoE EMP is really strong, and while it's not quite as good as EMP Mine, it's up there, so we're bumping the cost slightly

-- U1 distance damage bonus removed.

-- U1 base damage reduced from 20 to 15.

-- U1 AoE increment per tile increased from 0.1 to 0.2.

-- U2 Stun now only affects the primary target.

-- U1 was an AoE upgrade that allowed it to also deal with tankier Axons without help. It wasn't punished against bosses, or Juggernauts/Colossus as it should have been. The upgrade just did too much at once. Simultaneously, it was also very skewed towards longer maps/modes like Survival and Co-op. So now it scales up its AoE faster as a compensation.

-- U2 on the other hand would consistently stun Axons into a clump and keep them there, resulting in an enormous damage increase, in many cases comparable to or better than U1.

-- Base damage reduced from 5 to 4.

-- Damage cap has been reduced from 40 to 30.

-- This was absolutely crushing Hard difficulty Survival. We're still not happy with where Network is, but we'll take a look at its upgrades in the next major update.

-- Damage increment per second from 1 to 0.5.

-- It was kinda silly strong. We'll get back to this one if we deem it necessary with the next major update.

-- Plasma Vent as a base trap did too much. Not only does it deal increased damage to Armored Axons, but also takes out at least 2 Shield charges on an average passing. In addition, you could start most maps out with just spamming them in a row, regardless of Axon composition.

-- U2 debuff AoE increased from 1.5 to 2.

-- U2 debuff AoE damage increased from 4 to 5.

-- Reaper has felt a bit underwhelming, and even more so since we bumped the HP of a lot of Axons with 0.2. Now it will really pop those low HP Axons.

Axons

Increased the movement speed of lategame Survival Bosses (wave 75 and onwards) slightly.

With the extremely long mazes of lategame Survival, there was never any risk of the Bosses leaking.

Techs

Adjusted the "Isolated Slow" Tech.

-- Old : If an Axon has no other Axons within 2 range, it is slowed by 5%.

-- New : While there are more than 50 Axons on the field, slow all Axons by 5%.

-- This one had to change. Due to a bug it was doing the calculation at all times, and with that, we discovered the calculation got really laggy real fast. This should result in a bit of a performance improvement.

Campaign

Boss 1 (Mission 7) HP reduced from 600 to 500 per stage

Boss 2 (Mission 15) HP reduced from 750 to 700 per stage

Boss Stages in Campaign were notably a step up in difficulty, and this is somewhat intended, but not to the point of "I'm losing repeatedly and can't figure out how to kill the boss". As such, we've dialed them back somewhat.

Now that we've applied those fixes, we can actually run our Survival Leaderboard Contest! The revised details and timeframe are below.

Survival Leaderboard Contest

Do you have what it takes to reach the top of the Survival leaderboards? Well, starting October 20th, look forward to our first ever leaderboard competition!

Be the top person on the Survival Leaderboards for the first map, Blank Canvas !

for the first map, ! This'll run from October 27th to November 3rd.

-- Start and cutoff times will be 10am PST / 1pm EST / 7pm CET.

Submission Details

First up, join our Discord. You'll be posting your run in the #survival-contest channel.

To qualify, please stream your run, and provide a link to the VOD (and timestamp, if it's a longer video). Uploading a recording to, for example YouTube, is also acceptable.

You must also provide the relevant replay. You can find it here:

C:\Users\%username%\AppData\LocalLow\Element Studios\Axon TD_ Uprising

