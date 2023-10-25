 Skip to content

TheCEOLoveMe update for 25 October 2023

BUG fixes and feature adjustments

BUG FIXED:

  1. Solve the problem of sometimes freezing when turning the viewing angle in the office,
    Function:
  2. The number of rats that Sakura needs to kill in her mouse-killing mission has been increased to 2.

