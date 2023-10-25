Patch Notes for 25/10/2023

Wartales v1.0.29367
Battle
- Fixed a crash that would occur when loading a save, this was due to the game being saved during a burglary fight.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when defeating an enemy with a Riposte in the Arena of Legends.
- Fixed an issue where the Arena of Legends was underleveled when playing Region Locked.
- Fixed an issue where enemies were underleveled on extreme difficulty when playing Region Locked.
- Fixed an issue in the Arena of Legends when the next opponent wouldn’t join the fight if multiple enemies had been defeated at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t target the player’s unit consistently.
- Fixed an issue where flames would appear outside their designated area.
- Losing in a Forsaken Village will not trigger a game over anymore.
Item
- Fixed a crash that would occur when equipping Nairolf’s cloak on a woman.
- Swapped Misty and Explosive names (if you had a Misty oil equipped, it will now be named Explosive, the effect won’t change).
Quest
- Fixed an issue where Artifacts unearthed with the Pendulum could be lost by closing the loot window too early.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when ambushing a Ghost Pack during “The ghost menace”.
Skill
- Fixed an issue where Influence would be granted upon opening the “sell prisoner” screen after obtaining the “Untouchable” skill.
- Fixed a wording issue on the “Sweet Spot” skill, when mastered, the description would state that every attack would trigger the effect instead of only ranged attacks, as intended.
- Fixed an issue where the skill “Master and disciple” wouldn’t trigger on Scholars & Thieves using camp tools.
Pad
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t question NPCs during the investigation in Gosenberg.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t change oils on a weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t pay wages when resting at a tavern.
- Changed the location of tooltips during confessions to improve readability.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where the Rouste and Arenas would count towards the Gladiator 1 challenge instead of Gladiator 2 on Hard difficulty.
- Improved Performances and RAM Usage.
