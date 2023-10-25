 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wartales update for 25 October 2023

Patch Notes for 25/10/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12528985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wartales v1.0.29367

Battle

  • Fixed a crash that would occur when loading a save, this was due to the game being saved during a burglary fight.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when defeating an enemy with a Riposte in the Arena of Legends.
  • Fixed an issue where the Arena of Legends was underleveled when playing Region Locked.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies were underleveled on extreme difficulty when playing Region Locked.
  • Fixed an issue in the Arena of Legends when the next opponent wouldn’t join the fight if multiple enemies had been defeated at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t target the player’s unit consistently.
  • Fixed an issue where flames would appear outside their designated area.
  • Losing in a Forsaken Village will not trigger a game over anymore.

Item

  • Fixed a crash that would occur when equipping Nairolf’s cloak on a woman.
  • Swapped Misty and Explosive names (if you had a Misty oil equipped, it will now be named Explosive, the effect won’t change).

Quest

  • Fixed an issue where Artifacts unearthed with the Pendulum could be lost by closing the loot window too early.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when ambushing a Ghost Pack during “The ghost menace”.

Skill

  • Fixed an issue where Influence would be granted upon opening the “sell prisoner” screen after obtaining the “Untouchable” skill.
  • Fixed a wording issue on the “Sweet Spot” skill, when mastered, the description would state that every attack would trigger the effect instead of only ranged attacks, as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where the skill “Master and disciple” wouldn’t trigger on Scholars & Thieves using camp tools.

Pad

  • Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t question NPCs during the investigation in Gosenberg.
  • Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t change oils on a weapon.
  • Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t pay wages when resting at a tavern.
  • Changed the location of tooltips during confessions to improve readability.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where the Rouste and Arenas would count towards the Gladiator 1 challenge instead of Gladiator 2 on Hard difficulty.
  • Improved Performances and RAM Usage.

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link