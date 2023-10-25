NEW UPDATE # Economy and Optimization

v0.2.4 Version Notes - Optimization & Economy
Changes
- Significant optimization work has been done regarding the office.
- A major economy update has been implemented.
- Repair, modification, and painting prices are now determined based on the type of cars.
- The valuation of cars is now more systematic.
Red Axe Games Team
