Car For Sale Simulator 2023 update for 25 October 2023

NEW UPDATE # Economy and Optimization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.4 Version Notes - Optimization & Economy

Changes
  • Significant optimization work has been done regarding the office.
  • A major economy update has been implemented.
  • Repair, modification, and painting prices are now determined based on the type of cars.
  • The valuation of cars is now more systematic.

Red Axe Games Team

