Ver. 1.5 Update& MODULE CO-CREATION EVENT

Hi investigators, the version 1.5, inexhaustible concerto, has been updated!

The main content of this update is editor. After update, you can open it from the main screen.

Tutorial of editor

(Only has Chinese for now, we will localise them into English when the editor is stable):

[Tutorial](https://meownaturn.yuque.com/cgigk7/depersonal style=button)

[Feedback&Editor feedback link](https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/181XJdypLrqmH7_XLNXtuljfNafG7J2HQCtFD5E54tjE/edit?pli=1#gid=0 style=button)

【1. Text module editor】

In the first version, we mainly focused on the text module. You can open it in the main screen.

You can do following things in the editor:

Creating you own text module

Changing current explore module

Directly call in-game art, music, and other materials.

Currently the editor is biased towards the developer functionality version, and although we have written tutorial documentation, there is still a relative barrier to use. The functionality will be optimised in phases at a later stage to make it more streamlined and efficient.

【2. Module Co-creation】

With the available of editor, we plan to start some long-term module co-creation activities. For now, we have three formats of events. Here’s the overview:

Periodic activities

We will conduct module co-creation activities on a 3-4 month cycle and will choose/vote on a theme and start creating.

Every time we will set some rewards, such as Amazon Gift Card, commemoration in the Temple of Time and Space, and our sincere love(what?)

(Still working for the localization)





