Prepatch 0.12.0

0.12.0 is going to take a bit longer to come out since it's heavy on content, but this prepatch should include a lot of the bug fixes and non-content features that was going to ship with 0.12.0
Features:
- Major revamps of existing areas. Visual and layout
- Dash heavy attack for both greatsword and twinblade
- AI melee attacks only track during windup, as opposed to the entire animation
- Dynamic footstep sounds on wood, concrete and in bushes
- Major lighting changes to make the game look a lot better on low/medium settings
- Added global notifications of all player deaths
- Visual revamp of major notifications
- AI now have tether ranges for their patrol instead of walking anywhere available
- Foot IK animation - in normal terms, when you are on a hill, your feet should adjust positioning to match the terrain
- Healing shrine
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where certain items appear to fail to extract
- Fixed gate collision. It shouldn't protrude out of the ground when it's down now
- Shrine of Power buff does not stack anymore
Tuning:
- AI movement speed is increased across the board
- Increased inventory size to 6 + 24
- Increased projectile speed of light basic attack
- Match duration increased to 30 minutes to account for map expansion
Changed files in this update