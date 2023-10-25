 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 25 October 2023

Prepatch 0.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12528532

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.12.0 is going to take a bit longer to come out since it's heavy on content, but this prepatch should include a lot of the bug fixes and non-content features that was going to ship with 0.12.0

Features:

  • Major revamps of existing areas. Visual and layout
  • Dash heavy attack for both greatsword and twinblade
  • AI melee attacks only track during windup, as opposed to the entire animation
  • Dynamic footstep sounds on wood, concrete and in bushes
  • Major lighting changes to make the game look a lot better on low/medium settings
  • Added global notifications of all player deaths
  • Visual revamp of major notifications
  • AI now have tether ranges for their patrol instead of walking anywhere available
  • Foot IK animation - in normal terms, when you are on a hill, your feet should adjust positioning to match the terrain
  • Healing shrine

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where certain items appear to fail to extract
  • Fixed gate collision. It shouldn't protrude out of the ground when it's down now
  • Shrine of Power buff does not stack anymore

Tuning:

  • AI movement speed is increased across the board
  • Increased inventory size to 6 + 24
  • Increased projectile speed of light basic attack
  • Match duration increased to 30 minutes to account for map expansion

