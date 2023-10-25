Prepatch 0.12.0

0.12.0 is going to take a bit longer to come out since it's heavy on content, but this prepatch should include a lot of the bug fixes and non-content features that was going to ship with 0.12.0

Features:

Major revamps of existing areas. Visual and layout

Dash heavy attack for both greatsword and twinblade

AI melee attacks only track during windup, as opposed to the entire animation

Dynamic footstep sounds on wood, concrete and in bushes

Major lighting changes to make the game look a lot better on low/medium settings

Added global notifications of all player deaths

Visual revamp of major notifications

AI now have tether ranges for their patrol instead of walking anywhere available

Foot IK animation - in normal terms, when you are on a hill, your feet should adjust positioning to match the terrain

Healing shrine

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where certain items appear to fail to extract

Fixed gate collision. It shouldn't protrude out of the ground when it's down now

Shrine of Power buff does not stack anymore

Tuning: