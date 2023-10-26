v.107942: MONCEY Patch notes

Feature
- Added configurable hotkey to switch to idle units
- Addition of two new configurable hotkeyss to manage the sub-selection of units: units by units, or units by types
- Adding a new trait TANDEM for some HEAT rounds: each time such a round hits a vehicle with the ERA trait, it deals +1 damage (representing Tandem charges being designed to negate ERA). Against a non-ERA vehicle, the round works as usual.
- Panzerfaust 3
- RPG-7VR
- RPG-27
- RPG-29
- 9K121 Vikhr
- 9M113 Konkurs-M
- 9M128 Agona
- TOW-2A
Operations
- Added a new operation : "Sledgehammer"
Maps
- Add a 10v10 version of Danger Hills
Code fixes
- Adjustment of HE / HMG weapon damage on helicopters
- Fix some high buildings being indestructible
Data fixes
- Increased "vanilla" RPG-7's penetration from HEAT 13 to 14 + renamed RPG-7VM
- Fixed optics of several command units BMD-1, BMD-2, BMP-2, FV432, Saxon, set to normal, on par with their counterparts
Nato forces
-
Increased M1 ABRAMS CMD's base veterancy from vet 1 to vet2, on par with other similar command tanks
-
Standardized CHAPARRAL's vet ratio at 4/2/1
-
Changed P4 PC's stealth from Bad to Mediocre on par with other CV jeeps
-
Changed VBL PC's stealth from Bad to Mediocre on par with other CV jeeps
-
Changed ROVER CP's stealth from Bad to Mediocre on par with other CV jeeps
-
American MP units now have proper MP models
-
Introducing the M2A2 BRADLEY IFV & M3A2 BRADLEY CFV with improved stats (and price) + TOW-2A (tandem charge)
11ACR
- Swapping one card of M3A1 BRADLEY CFV with one of M3A2
1stAD
- Added a new CHALLENGER MK.3
- Decreased CHALLENGER Mk.2's number of cards from 6 to 5
3AD
- Swapping one card of M2A1 BRADLEY LEADER with one of M2A2
- Adding M2A2 BRADLEY IFV as transport option to FIRE TEAM (Dragon) & FIRE TEAM LDR.
Pact forces
-
Locked 2S3M1 at vet1
-
Locked Mi-24V [AA] at vet2
-
Added DSHV (rifles & command) the Shock trait
-
Increased BMP-2D's rear armor by +1
-
New BMD-2 model including the Konkurs launcher, added and price changed accordingly
-
Restricted MOTOSTRELKI (METIS) to wheeled GAZ-66 or BTR-60/80
-
Restricted (Soviet) KONKURS team to wheeled UAZ & BMP-1P
-
Restricted (E-German) KONKURS team to wheeled UAZ, SPW-70 & SPW-152
-
Restricted (Soviet) FAGOT team to wheeled UAZ & BTR-60/80
-
Restricted (E-German) FAGOT team to wheeled UAZ, SPW-50 & SPW-1
-
Su-24MP speed set to 1023 kph, like other variants
27GMSD
- Increased 2S3M1's base vet from 1 to 2
- Renamed KRAZ-255B
35GvDShB
- Added BMD-1P (with ATGM) as transport option
35VDV
- Added one card of MiG-29 [AA2]
39GMSD
- Removed new SPG-9's Forward Deployment trait
39GvMSD
- Replaced two cards of (BMP) MOTOSTRELKI with a same number of new MOTOSTRELKI (RPG-22)
- Restricted access to BMP-3 as transport option to MOTOSTRELKI KOM. & MOTOSTRELKI (RPG-22) only
79GvTD
- Changed T-80BV IZD. 29's base availabity from 4 to 3, but with +1 vet level
allDDR
- Decreased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (s.MG)'s number of cards from 4 to 1, on par with Soviet divisions
