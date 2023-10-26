 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WARNO update for 26 October 2023

v.107942: MONCEY Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12528484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Feature
  • Added configurable hotkey to switch to idle units
  • Addition of two new configurable hotkeyss to manage the sub-selection of units: units by units, or units by types
  • Adding a new trait TANDEM for some HEAT rounds: each time such a round hits a vehicle with the ERA trait, it deals +1 damage (representing Tandem charges being designed to negate ERA). Against a non-ERA vehicle, the round works as usual.
  • Panzerfaust 3
  • RPG-7VR
  • RPG-27
  • RPG-29
  • 9K121 Vikhr
  • 9M113 Konkurs-M
  • 9M128 Agona
  • TOW-2A
Operations
  • Added a new operation : "Sledgehammer"
Maps
  • Add a 10v10 version of Danger Hills
Code fixes
  • Adjustment of HE / HMG weapon damage on helicopters
  • Fix some high buildings being indestructible
Data fixes
  • Increased "vanilla" RPG-7's penetration from HEAT 13 to 14 + renamed RPG-7VM
  • Fixed optics of several command units BMD-1, BMD-2, BMP-2, FV432, Saxon, set to normal, on par with their counterparts
Nato forces

  • Increased M1 ABRAMS CMD's base veterancy from vet 1 to vet2, on par with other similar command tanks

  • Standardized CHAPARRAL's vet ratio at 4/2/1

  • Changed P4 PC's stealth from Bad to Mediocre on par with other CV jeeps

  • Changed VBL PC's stealth from Bad to Mediocre on par with other CV jeeps

  • Changed ROVER CP's stealth from Bad to Mediocre on par with other CV jeeps

  • American MP units now have proper MP models

  • Introducing the M2A2 BRADLEY IFV & M3A2 BRADLEY CFV with improved stats (and price) + TOW-2A (tandem charge)
    11ACR

    • Swapping one card of M3A1 BRADLEY CFV with one of M3A2

1stAD

  • Added a new CHALLENGER MK.3
  • Decreased CHALLENGER Mk.2's number of cards from 6 to 5

3AD

  • Swapping one card of M2A1 BRADLEY LEADER with one of M2A2
  • Adding M2A2 BRADLEY IFV as transport option to FIRE TEAM (Dragon) & FIRE TEAM LDR.
Pact forces

  • Locked 2S3M1 at vet1

  • Locked Mi-24V [AA] at vet2

  • Added DSHV (rifles & command) the Shock trait

  • Increased BMP-2D's rear armor by +1

  • New BMD-2 model including the Konkurs launcher, added and price changed accordingly

  • Restricted MOTOSTRELKI (METIS) to wheeled GAZ-66 or BTR-60/80

  • Restricted (Soviet) KONKURS team to wheeled UAZ & BMP-1P

  • Restricted (E-German) KONKURS team to wheeled UAZ, SPW-70 & SPW-152

  • Restricted (Soviet) FAGOT team to wheeled UAZ & BTR-60/80

  • Restricted (E-German) FAGOT team to wheeled UAZ, SPW-50 & SPW-1

  • Su-24MP speed set to 1023 kph, like other variants
    27GMSD

    • Increased 2S3M1's base vet from 1 to 2
    • Renamed KRAZ-255B

35GvDShB

  • Added BMD-1P (with ATGM) as transport option

35VDV

  • Added one card of MiG-29 [AA2]

39GMSD

  • Removed new SPG-9's Forward Deployment trait

39GvMSD

  • Replaced two cards of (BMP) MOTOSTRELKI with a same number of new MOTOSTRELKI (RPG-22)
  • Restricted access to BMP-3 as transport option to MOTOSTRELKI KOM. & MOTOSTRELKI (RPG-22) only

79GvTD

  • Changed T-80BV IZD. 29's base availabity from 4 to 3, but with +1 vet level

allDDR

  • Decreased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (s.MG)'s number of cards from 4 to 1, on par with Soviet divisions

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link