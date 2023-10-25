Halloween Special: Witch & Soup

A couple weeks back, some of you voted on the kind of mini-game you'd like to see for Halloween. The results were clear: "Witch & Soup" in the hidden object style came out on top. Inspired by your choices, I've been busy drawing, writing, and coding this fun mini-game for you to enjoy.

Dive into Lachie’s case about the café selling... love potions? There she meets Amber, the witch who owns the place, and well, the fun begins!

Some cool things to look forward to:

🎮 It's Quick: Perfect for a coffee break or when you just want a touch of investigating in your day.

🔍 Hidden Objects: Let's see how sharp your eyes are. Find those hidden items and enjoy the story unravelling.

🗣 Chat with Amber and help her find the misplaced potions.

So if you’re curious and in the mood for some Halloween fun, jump in the game and let me know how you went.

Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it! Oh, and Happy Halloween! 🎃🍁🍂

Screenshot from the game. Don't worry, there are no spoilers in the pick. You have to play the game to find the potions: