Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of October 25th

Dear Commanders:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 15：00, October 25th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes.

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game.

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss.

【New SP Fire Assassin Blackguard】Thorny Bramble-Elizabeth

New Thorny Bramble-Elizabeth favorability Event

New Thorny Bramble-Elizabeth favorability Event&Lv.10 favorability Event reward

Event Related

Halloween Primeval Gates BOSS challenge

During the event period, the commander can challenge the limited-time activity BOSS: Headless Knight at the Primeval Gates,[Fitch's Stitched Pumpkin] will be dropped as challenge reward. Some high-level equipment will will also be dropped from the difficulties above lv. 500

Event Duration: After Update to November 8th 12:00

Halloween Loot Event

During the event period, consume FP will have chance to drop Event item: [Fitch's Stitched Pumpkin], open to obtain modification stones, FP, AP and other massive item reward

Event Duration: After Update to November 8th 12:00

Halloween Sign-in Event

During the event period, sign in for 8 days to get up to 300 Sanguine Stone ,Comander Pumpkin head skin and Plenty item reward

Event duration

Activation duration: October 26th to November 2nd , end time after activation: November 9th

【Sanguine Rites】

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking reward

Expected Event Time

After Update to 12:00 October 31th(UTC+8)

【Misty Mountain - Deep Expanse 】Mode

Commander can unlock the 【Misty Mountain - Deep Expanse】Mode after reaching 50% Goal on the【Oblivion-Deep in the Seal】

In the Deep Expanse challenge, Commander will carry 4 Blackguards to fight. Challenge Levels that has not been cleared will not consume FP, challenge cleared Level will consume FP

If Commander enabled Repeat Challenge, the auto-push will be disabled

The Misty Rank will now based on the higest Deep Expanse grade

Gem Related Adjustment

Added Immortal、Mythic Quality Gem(cannot be obtained from Gem Fusion, defult level to be lv.15)

Immortal Gem: Basic Affix+3 Random Affix

Mythic Gem: Basic Affix+4 Random Affix

Immortal Gem cannot be upgraded to Mythic Gem

New Gem Enhancement Function

Only Immortal、Mythic Quality Gem can be enhanced

Consume Lura and Blackstone Dust to enhance, up to level 5

Enhancing level will result to affix related change

After enhancement, the basic affix value will increase

New Gem Dismantle Function

Only Immortal、Mythic Quality Gem can be dismantled, Blackstone Dust will be given after dismantle

【The Invitational Competition】Related Optimization

1.After a formal challenge, the Practice available time will be reset to 10

The Invitational Competition Sign-Up Rule Optimization

1、if on the current season commanders has not sign-up for the competition, everytime you enter the Invitational Competition interface will pop up a prompt box to notify you to sign up (if it has been successfully registered, it will no longer pop up)

2、The default defense formation will be your Academy Cup defense formation

3、Click the "Confirm" button to immediately synchronize the defensiveformation, click "cancel" if you do not want to synchronize

Rune Batch Modification Function

If theres currently rune proceeding modification, and the rune level was lv. 700，add Batch Modify button

Click the button to show Lv. 700 runes in the batch list, select the rune to add the rune to the modification queue, click again the cancel selection

New View Other Commander Information Function

When checking Commander’s information foramtion of the same server, Click the“magnifying glass”button to view Blackguard and commander information

You can hide your formation information by clicking the button on your blackguard information page

【Legendary Dragon New Skin】-Pure Phantom

After update，the【Legendary Dragon New Skin】-Pure Phantom will be available on shop

Server Merge Notification

We are planing to Merge Asia-15 and Asia-16 server on October 30th, for the exact date and time please look forward to future announcement

New Event-【Lucky Draw】

1、Commander can buy the ticket-【Lucky Charm】on the Shop

2、Buying Legendary Dragon Skin【Pure Phantom】on Skin Shop can get certain amount of【Lucky Charm】

3、Consume the【Lucky Charm】to draw【Legendary Dragon’s Weapon Avatar】and other item reward

4、The【Lucky Charm】can be used on same type of lottery event in the future

Event Duration:

8:00 October 29th to 12:00 November 19th(UTC+8)

Anniversary Rebate Third Round Dispatch

This rebate will be 15% of the bounty point/100, will be dispatched after update

BUG Fixes and Other Optimization

Optimized the equipment sort display rule

Now in Equipment tips, you can view where to obtain the equipment

Adjusted the default equipment and rune level from 999 to 699 on Batch Dismantle setting

Adjusted the daily free challenge refresh time of the【Oblivion Places】, now it will be refreshed everyday on 8:00(UTC+8)

Optimized the Advanced Ascent Stone Effect, Now using Advanced Ascent Stone will at least ascent to Epic quality

During the Oblivion battle, if the last team failed, the following team will continue on the place where the team dead

Fixed other issue that may influence game experience

* Content subject to change, for the exact update content please refer to latest announcement and in game content