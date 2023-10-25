Roody:2d 0.10.4 beta

- If a magnet or weld was preventing a single block from moving, and that magnet de-powers or the weld gets removed, the single block can now move that tick
Localization
- Fixed some BLOCK_TITLE typos
- HINT_RESEARCH injector
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Localization
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update