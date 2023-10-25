 Skip to content

Roody:2d update for 25 October 2023

Roody:2d 0.10.4 beta

Roody:2d 0.10.4 beta · Last edited 25 October 2023

  • If a magnet or weld was preventing a single block from moving, and that magnet de-powers or the weld gets removed, the single block can now move that tick

Localization

  • Fixed some BLOCK_TITLE typos
  • HINT_RESEARCH injector

