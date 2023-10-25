 Skip to content

GoreBox update for 25 October 2023

14.7.17 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12528100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed custom maps in Multiplayer (Readded compatibility)
-heavily improved Anti-Cheat
-improved loading screen
-fixed "validating game" issue
-bug fixes & other small enhancements

