-fixed custom maps in Multiplayer (Readded compatibility)
-heavily improved Anti-Cheat
-improved loading screen
-fixed "validating game" issue
-bug fixes & other small enhancements
GoreBox update for 25 October 2023
14.7.17 patch notes
