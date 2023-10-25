Rec Room PATCH - the "Coming to a Beta Near You" edition

General Improvements
- Room Tag Update: Enhanced tagging system in Rec Room for better room discoverability and clearer genre categorization.
- New chip: "Vector3 Inverse"
- New beta chip: "Add Velocity (New)". This is equivalent to the existing "Add Velocity" chip, but when run against remote players it will immediately simulate the impulse locally to make it feel more responsive. Eventually, we plan for this chip to replace the existing Add Velocity chip. This chip makes Bonky's hammer delightfully thwacky in \^MakeItToMidnight.
- Added beta events for the following player actions: Jumped, Landed, Grounded, Sprint Started, Sprint Stopped, Slide Started, Clamber Started.
- Added the following player state getters to beta: Clambering, Crouching, Grounded, Prone, Sliding, Sprinting, Normalized Steering Speed.
- "Player Get Equipped Objects" chip now properly outputs root objects in rooms with Hierarchical Building enabled
- Get ready to build fun new content around players using the Share Camera! We added the "Player Took Share Camera Photo" event in Beta, which outputs position and direction at which a Share Camera photo is taken, and lists of players and objects in the captured photo.
- On top of that, get your players posting about your room with the "Player Uploaded Public Share Camera Photo" event that invokes when someone in the room saves a public photo to RecNet
- UGC storefronts in cloned rooms will no longer display room currency packages from the original room
- Shapes in a container with an Interaction Volume will be highlighted when the player looks at the Interaction Volume
- Players on some Android devices will see an increase in framerate
- When sending a gift to a player, the selected player will now be highlighted
- We revised the config menu for circuit and object boards to improve the experience of adding and managing ports. You can now see the type of existing ports, change a port's type without deleting and recreating it, and search the type assignment screen to cut down on scrolling. Plus those pesky plus buttons are gone, and it all looks better in Advanced Creator Mode!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause scrolling to immediately stop when the scroll was ended -when it should have maintained some inertia and slowed to a stop gradually.
- Fixed missing objects on some low-end Android devices.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Moods V2 elements not to update properly.
- Fixed missing circuit connections not rendering on Quest 2.
- Resolved a disabled interactable slider that did not function in avatar customization. The slider will now correctly appear disabled.
- Fixed colors on Cyber Skeleton avatar items.
Rec Room Studio
- Put the new "Rec Room Studio Disable Render In Share Camera Photo" component on objects you want to hide in Share Camera photos.
- RecRoomObject prefabs can be opened directly from the hierarchy.
- Running out of chip allowance in your RRStudio room? Delete the Object Board for a Studio Object using the Object Config menu accessed with the Maker Pen.
- Ever wondered how your room is performing? Now there's an easy link to all of that info from RRStudio! Just click on the "link" icon next to your loaded room's name in the Room/Scene window.
- Component types now show different instances on the Misc page of the Memory Explorer menu
- Memory Explorer details view makes it easier to select the resource being displayed.
- When 'Play' fails, the Console window comes into focus to display the errors that caused the failure.
- Previously all the materials, textures, and meshes that are used in the provided RecRoom Prefabs would show up in the Project window, but you would get an error if you tried to use anything other than a prefab in your room. In order to reduce confusion, we've hidden those assets that aren't usable.
- Fixed a bug that caused some rooms to fail to upload & build after running a validation fix.
