 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survivor update for 25 October 2023

Multiplayer Returns - v0.3.35

Share · View all patches · Build 12527782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, apologies for the lack of communication, I was busy with personal stuff as well as encountered some major difficulties with implementing the new multiplayer system. I have also been working on the next major content update for Survivor as well and will announce it within the coming weeks.

The only change in this update:

  • Multiplayer is now functional. Players can create and join lobbies. Due to a new system and a re-write of other major functions, bugs that were squashed in previous patches could make a return.

I will be posting a release schedule report later tonight that will outline the next patches and content updates for the game. Additionally, after today's release, the typical schedule of 2 - 3 patches per week will resume.

Thank you very much.

Kind Regards,
KolaCape

Changed files in this update

Survivor Content Depot 1673321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link