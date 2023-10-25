Multiplayer Returns - v0.3.35

Hey all, apologies for the lack of communication, I was busy with personal stuff as well as encountered some major difficulties with implementing the new multiplayer system. I have also been working on the next major content update for Survivor as well and will announce it within the coming weeks.

The only change in this update:

Multiplayer is now functional. Players can create and join lobbies. Due to a new system and a re-write of other major functions, bugs that were squashed in previous patches could make a return.

I will be posting a release schedule report later tonight that will outline the next patches and content updates for the game. Additionally, after today's release, the typical schedule of 2 - 3 patches per week will resume.

Thank you very much.

Kind Regards,

KolaCape