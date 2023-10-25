An issue has been occurring in which the 100 cork pack has not been granting the said in-game items. This issue has been fix(hopefully).

As an apology for the bug, an additional skin has been added to the dlc

This skin being the square skin, turn your bean into a cube

This patch also fixes an issue with the game not updating.

As for the non dlc updates here are the patch notes

Jump cooldown at 0.2 seconds of delay between jumps on ground

New Tournament map added

Fix bug