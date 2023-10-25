An issue has been occurring in which the 100 cork pack has not been granting the said in-game items. This issue has been fix(hopefully).
As an apology for the bug, an additional skin has been added to the dlc
This skin being the square skin, turn your bean into a cube
This patch also fixes an issue with the game not updating.
As for the non dlc updates here are the patch notes
Jump cooldown at 0.2 seconds of delay between jumps on ground
New Tournament map added
Fix bug
Changed files in this update