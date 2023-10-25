 Skip to content

The Stormy Islands update for 25 October 2023

Faster loading screen and more tutorials

Share · View all patches · Build 12527729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improve and color change to some textures.

Loading screen loads faster.

Incorrect translations corrected.

More tutorials.

Minor bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2589131 Depot 2589131
  • Loading history…
