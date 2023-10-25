Made The flashlight slider MORE effective (found in options) hopefully enough to change the bad review :(
Fixed Random audio trigger Bug and work has been started on the Main Menu Map!
i'm doing as much as i can with the little free time i have but i hope to get new content out soon as possible.
The Ruins update for 25 October 2023
Fixes :)
