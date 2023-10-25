 Skip to content

The Ruins update for 25 October 2023

Fixes :)

Share · View all patches · Build 12527700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made The flashlight slider MORE effective (found in options) hopefully enough to change the bad review :(
Fixed Random audio trigger Bug and work has been started on the Main Menu Map!
i'm doing as much as i can with the little free time i have but i hope to get new content out soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2629181 Depot 2629181
