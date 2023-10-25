Dad info text will display the first time to connect with that dad type
Slam Dad and the Brotherhood of Fathers Playtest update for 25 October 2023
Dad info text added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2588511 Depot 2588511
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2588512 Depot 2588512
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update