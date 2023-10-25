Since many had issues understanding certain game mechanics, I added some tips and explanations at the beginning. Furthermore, as many requested, I've now incorporated controller support, at least in-game. The menu navigation doesn't yet work with a controller, but I'm working on it.
AllWaysUp update for 25 October 2023
Small Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2600771 Depot 2600771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update