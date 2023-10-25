 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AllWaysUp update for 25 October 2023

Small Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12527600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since many had issues understanding certain game mechanics, I added some tips and explanations at the beginning. Furthermore, as many requested, I've now incorporated controller support, at least in-game. The menu navigation doesn't yet work with a controller, but I'm working on it.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2600771 Depot 2600771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link