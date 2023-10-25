 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 25 October 2023

1.5.24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that allowed players to easily push teammates who were carrying the spoon, causing them to move faster.
  • Fixed bug that occurred when players joined a room where another player was already holding a spoon
  • Fixed Leeching
  • Improved lighting on both maps
  • Battle Cove lighting changed from day to sunset
  • Higher quality textures in some places
  • Cleaned up map texturing
  • General Graphics improvements

Changed files in this update

