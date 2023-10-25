- Fixed bug that allowed players to easily push teammates who were carrying the spoon, causing them to move faster.
- Fixed bug that occurred when players joined a room where another player was already holding a spoon
- Fixed Leeching
- Improved lighting on both maps
- Battle Cove lighting changed from day to sunset
- Higher quality textures in some places
- Cleaned up map texturing
- General Graphics improvements
1.5.24
