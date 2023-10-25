New Patch: Season's Breedings for Cassia

Beef’s back on the menu with Cassia’s new pregnancy expansion. Plus, those who need a little more space to store your valuables can head over to Vitra’s place to take advantage of her mostly-empty back room for more storage (and maybe take advantage of her cute lizard feet while you’re at it).
0.6.25 Patch Notes
- Cassia pregnancy is here! You can finally make the moo-mom a mother twice (and more) over. She has multiple events throughout the 9-month repeatable pregnancy culminating in birth, and her scenes are adapted for being pregnant. Some of her conversations change (this is also the case for the later-coming marriage), and she has a new talk option. (By Wsan)
- There’s a new CG for a lil’ bovine poofball saying hello, accessed by visiting Cassia a few times after she’s given birth.
- There’s a new option to restore the Wayfort’s original lupine statue, rather than replacing it. (by Zavos)
- Vitra offers a bunch of new Storage slots (for free!) once you get to Khor’minos.
- Vitra has a new oily footjob scene for bedicked PCs.
- The game is running on a newer version of the Steam SDK. This should mean better performance and stability, and should fix issues with loading from file.
- A whole crapload of fixes, courtesy of Zag.
Changed files in this update