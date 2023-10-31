 Skip to content

SKYBOX VR Video Player update for 31 October 2023

[SKYBOX VR] Steam v1.1.4 Fix 4

31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Improved] Switching Controller by click only. (If you want to switch to head tracking, please click left button of the mouse)

