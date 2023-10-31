[Improved] Switching Controller by click only. (If you want to switch to head tracking, please click left button of the mouse)
SKYBOX VR Video Player update for 31 October 2023
[SKYBOX VR] Steam v1.1.4 Fix 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SKYBOX VR Video Player Content Depot 721091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update