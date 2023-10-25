Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.050 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12527402 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

★ Daily Rewards of November 2023 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on November 1st.

Main Rewards

13th reward : Icon "Get Along"

26th reward : Banner "Heartfelt Party"

★ Daily Rewards of February 2023 have been added to the shop.

Icon 'Designer for a day' / 8,000 ARKK

Banner 'a perfect hairstyle' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Content that can be purchased with ARKK in SHOP has been added.

30types of Emoticon : 3,000 ARKK each

10types of Icon : 10,000 ARKK each

10types of Banner : 20,000 ARKK each

★ Fixed some bugs.