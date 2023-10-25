 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 25 October 2023

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.050 UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ Daily Rewards of November 2023 have been updated!

  • The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on November 1st.
  • Main Rewards
    13th reward : Icon "Get Along"
    26th reward : Banner "Heartfelt Party"

★ Daily Rewards of February 2023 have been added to the shop.

  • Icon 'Designer for a day' / 8,000 ARKK
  • Banner 'a perfect hairstyle' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Content that can be purchased with ARKK in SHOP has been added.

  • 30types of Emoticon : 3,000 ARKK each
  • 10types of Icon : 10,000 ARKK each
  • 10types of Banner : 20,000 ARKK each

★ Fixed some bugs.

  • Where the mode description did not disappear when selecting LUNAR/SOLAR mode from the Christmas theme has been fixed.
  • Where the scoreboard could not be output correctly when playing QUICK MATCH has been fixed.

