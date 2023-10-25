-
Both characters speed greatly increased
-
Wooly now invincible
-
Wooly can destroy BLUE robots by simply walking into them
-
Wooly can now only destroy BLUE robots
-
Ele can now only destroy WHITE robots
-
Wooly projectile nerfed into oblivion
-
Ele projectile buffed to the heavens
ELE RAMPAGE update for 25 October 2023
kinda a big deal
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ELE RAMPAGE Content Depot 1755131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update