 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ELE RAMPAGE update for 25 October 2023

kinda a big deal

Share · View all patches · Build 12527354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Both characters speed greatly increased

  • Wooly now invincible

  • Wooly can destroy BLUE robots by simply walking into them

  • Wooly can now only destroy BLUE robots

  • Ele can now only destroy WHITE robots

  • Wooly projectile nerfed into oblivion

  • Ele projectile buffed to the heavens

Changed files in this update

ELE RAMPAGE Content Depot 1755131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link