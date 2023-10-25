 Skip to content

Moonlight In Garland update for 25 October 2023

1.3.5O - Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12527302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Proper upload for 1.3.5O (thanks for your patience everyone, I'm still learning how to do this with Steam)

General:

  • Owls -adjusted the collision box for easier photos
  • Animals - fixed squirrels not loading in properly.
  • Animals - fixed squirrels sliding during animation.

Events:

  • Cecile PE 1 - Adjusted textbook for easier triggering, added left click.

Gardening:

  • Added more checks for plant placement to avoid crashing, couldn’t recreate so if the crash happens again plz report it!
  • Fixed fully grown plant not registering being grown during placement.
  • Fixed digging fully grown plant giving seedling rather than plant/pot combo.

Mac only:

  • Fixed EA version opening as demo.

<3 Violet

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1441771 Depot 1441771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1441772 Depot 1441772
  • Loading history…
