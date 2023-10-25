1.3.5O - Hot Fix

Proper upload for 1.3.5O (thanks for your patience everyone, I'm still learning how to do this with Steam)
General:
- Owls -adjusted the collision box for easier photos
- Animals - fixed squirrels not loading in properly.
- Animals - fixed squirrels sliding during animation.
Events:
- Cecile PE 1 - Adjusted textbook for easier triggering, added left click.
Gardening:
- Added more checks for plant placement to avoid crashing, couldn’t recreate so if the crash happens again plz report it!
- Fixed fully grown plant not registering being grown during placement.
- Fixed digging fully grown plant giving seedling rather than plant/pot combo.
Mac only:
- Fixed EA version opening as demo.
<3 Violet
