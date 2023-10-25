 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIZIF update for 25 October 2023

MAJ 25/10/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12527269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues on the global leaderboard.
Invulnerability bonus now auto active if charged and if you hit an obstacle.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2438171 Depot 2438171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link