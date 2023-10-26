ver.1.0.3 patch note

Fixed some minor issues.

Bug fix:

Fixed an issue in Arena where equipment was not repaired properly.

Fixed an error that occurred in Arena.

Fixed an issue where some sub-missions were not being counted towards the number of missions completed in order to raise the adventurer's rank.

Fixed an issue where some missions would prevent the event from progressing.

Fixed an issue where ore-smelting ovens could be used to place ores that were not originally usable.

Fixed an issue where Tisse was not included in the list of automatic settings for the store keeper.

Fixed an issue where some UI images would not disappear and would continue to be displayed.

Fixed a problem in the apothecary management where Tisse's image was not set.

Corrected text on some items.

Fixed a display issue where the number of times a user could participate in a drake racing was incorrect.

Fixes for other minor errors.

