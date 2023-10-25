Weekly Update #18 Now LIVE

Howdy everyone, a new weekly update to tuck into:
Old Mate Jims Furniture
Located on the waterfront below the Mayor tower, Old Mate Jims hosts some upper scale furniture offerings with a premium feel and price tag. If you're tired of the dust and must of Trenchtowns Third Hand Furniture, head on down to Old Mate Jims and peruse the following launch stock:
- Hammond Sleep King
- Leather Black Lounge Chair
- Upper Class Black Office Chair
- Premium Green 2 Seater
- Crud Brand Modern Couch
- Crud Brand Double Bed
New Lootable Weapon: Old Mailbox:
Need to deliver a thump to someones head in a pinch? Take a tour of Rockhavens residential properties and borrow someones Mailbox. It's a modern day warhammer, dealing a whopping 30 damage per swing, but be careful of the relatively low durability.
New range of Steezy680ti Colorways:
Pop on over to Steezy and claim one of the new colorways dropping today, including:
- Trackmeet
- Ultra Coral
- Atmosphere
- Red November
- Green Christmas
And a hidden treasure cache:
Here's your clue: Somewhere in the city where dogs run free, look to the sky above the sea
- Fixed ATM music not respecting volume slider (now respects UI slider)
- Fixed Balloon Gun not spawning in mission from barrel
- Possible fix for a report that Hotwiring wasn't working on first attempt per vehicle
