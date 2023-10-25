Weekly Update #18 Now LIVE

Howdy everyone, a new weekly update to tuck into:

Old Mate Jims Furniture

Located on the waterfront below the Mayor tower, Old Mate Jims hosts some upper scale furniture offerings with a premium feel and price tag. If you're tired of the dust and must of Trenchtowns Third Hand Furniture, head on down to Old Mate Jims and peruse the following launch stock:

Hammond Sleep King

Leather Black Lounge Chair

Upper Class Black Office Chair

Premium Green 2 Seater

Crud Brand Modern Couch

Crud Brand Double Bed



New Lootable Weapon: Old Mailbox:

Need to deliver a thump to someones head in a pinch? Take a tour of Rockhavens residential properties and borrow someones Mailbox. It's a modern day warhammer, dealing a whopping 30 damage per swing, but be careful of the relatively low durability.

New range of Steezy680ti Colorways:

Pop on over to Steezy and claim one of the new colorways dropping today, including:

Trackmeet

Ultra Coral

Atmosphere

Red November

Green Christmas

And a hidden treasure cache:

Here's your clue: Somewhere in the city where dogs run free, look to the sky above the sea